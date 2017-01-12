'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers: Louie's Father Returns

Louie's biological father will cause problems for Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Dawson (Monica Raymund) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "The People We Meet," the synopsis (as seen on TV Guide) reveals that the newlyweds are having a difficult time "finding harmony" at their home. The problem started with the arrival of their adopted son's dad. The man wanted to see his child. Dawson was scared that he would take Louie away, hence she did not agree with the meeting. Casey had to convince his wife that their son deserved to see his biological parent. When they arrived at the rendezvous point, the man did not come. Dawson thought that was the end of it, but it looks like she and Casey have a bigger hurdle to face.

As seen in the promo, Louie's dad will appear again, and he is determined to get custody of the kid. Dawson is shown crying while Casey tries to make her calm down. They have to prepare for a messy court battle, as the man is bent on getting his son back. Dawson has come to love the little boy very much and she cannot believe he may be taken away just like that. She and Casey have worked hard to give him a good life in the short time that he was with them. They got married because they believe Louie deserve to have a complete family. Will this be goodbye for them?

Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) has made up his mind to help Anna (Charlotte Sullivan). He will donate his bone marrow and hopes she gets well. Unfortunately, something will happen at work that may derail the plan. It has been previously teased that Severide and Anna will be involved romantically. The said relationship will hurt Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo), as she still loves him. Stella is hoping that he would forgive her and that he would return to her soon.

"Chicago Fire" season 5 episode 10 airs Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.