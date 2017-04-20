'Chicago Fire' Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers: Dawson, Brett Continue Doing Boden's 'Punishment'

Dawson (Monica Raymund) and Brett (Kara Killmer) will continue training newbies in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

Facebook/NBCChicagoFireThe paramedics will be busy in the upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire."

In the episode titled "Carry Their Legacy," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the two paramedics will have no choice but to follow Boden's (Eamonn Walker) order to teach new trainees. When they first received the directive, both Dawson and Brett were against it. It was hard work and very tiring. They soon realized, though, that there was something fulfilling about the task. In their upcoming lessons, the women will even share new strategies to their students. Boden will definitely be happy with the turn of events.

Elsewhere, Dawson's husband, Casey (Jesse Spencer), is out in the field, ready to reunite with an old friend. He and Jason (guest star Kamal Angelo Bolden) were once colleagues. When Firehouse 51's rig breaks down, Jason will reportedly help Casey's team with temporary accommodations.

The promo (according to Spoilers Guide) shows a worrying scene, though. In the clip, Casey is shown going down a manhole to save a fellow firefighter. Is it Jason? Before he can get out, a huge explosion takes place. Will Casey be okay?

Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) is determined to fix his relationship with Anna (Charlotte Sullivan). After meeting his father, Benny (Treat Williams), his girlfriend started acting strange. Severide does not know it yet, but Anna has already decided to break up with him. He is said to be getting the support that he needs from an unexpected source. Could it be from Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo)? Fans of the series are still hoping that they will end up together. Severide and Kidd split up when her ex-husband complicated things between them. She was heartbroken when he left.

"Chicago Fire" season 5 episode 19 airs Tuesday, April 25, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.