'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Release Date: Cliffhanger to be Resolved Immediately When Series Returns, EP Reveals

Season 6 can't come fast enough for fans who were left in either tears or stunned silence by the cliffhanger that ended the season 5 of NBC's hit drama series "Chicago Fire."

In the final minutes of the season finale, Firehouse 51 was called on to respond to a huge factory fire that ended up putting several lives in jeopardy. To add to the numbing tension of the moment, the firefighters who were trapped inside the factory with no apparent means of escape were the ones who have unresolved issues and crucial life decisions to make.

Will Mouch (Christian Stolte) make it out alive to ultimately decide whether he would remain a firefighter or pursue a less demanding career? Will Severide (Taylor Kinney) live another day to realize that life is too short to be spending it all on grieving over the departed? Will Hermann (David Eigenberg) be able to make another kid smile? And will former Alderman Casey (Jesse Spencer) ever have a chance to settle an existing argument with Gabby (Monica Raymund) and tell his wife just how much he loves her in person?

Unfortunately, the explosive season finale ended leaving those questions hanging in the air, and fans will have months to wait before the answers are finally revealed. Will they all survive? Will someone end up making a necessary sacrifice, or is Firehouse 51 about to simultaneously lose four of its brave firefighters?

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series co-creator Derek Haas revealed that the upcoming sixth season will immediately pick up where the fifth season left off. He also said that they have not yet started breaking the season down, and thus, they were not yet sure about the trapped firefighters' chances of survival.

He did, however, say that the theme of the upcoming season will about "internal firehouse family conflicts."

On the other hand, for fans who have been hoping for a potential romance between Severide and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) should the former survive, Haas said, "I think he and Stella will get closer in season six, but not the way people might think."

"Chicago Fire" returns later this year on the same Tuesday timeslot at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.