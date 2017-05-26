'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: Boden to Deal with Conflicts Among His Men

Boden (Eamonn Walker) will have to deal with clashes among his firefighters in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

Facebook/NBCChicagoFireConflicts will beset the firehouse in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

In an interview with Hollywood Life, series creator Derek Haas revealed that they plan to focus on "some internal firehouse family conflicts" in the next installment. It looks like Firehouse 51 will be beset with problems that will affect its members in a personal manner. Considering the predicament the group faced in last season's finale, it looks like the firefighters will be dealing with the repercussions longer than expected.

During the final minutes of the previous episode, Casey (Jesse Spencer) was trapped in a burning building. Everyone knew there was no way out. Casey started talking to Dawson (Monica Raymund) on the radio, telling her he loves her and saying goodbye. The scene ended in a cliffhanger. As for Severide (Taylor Kinney), he was still hurting over Anna's (Charlotte Sullivan) passing. The lieutenant chose to return to work without giving himself a chance to grieve properly.

Haas also told The Hollywood Reporter that they do not have plans to add new faces to the show. This may be a hint that no one will end up dead among the old characters. Casey or his colleagues may still find a way for him to escape the building. The showrunner also hinted of a big storyline for Dawson and it is not about her grieving over her dead husband.

"I'm looking forward to getting this warm, funny, generous cast and crew back together for another lap in Chicago. Also ... we've done a few episodes where we've singled out Severide or Casey for a one-off, stand-alone type of rescue. I think it would be fun to put Gabby in one of those situations for an episode. We shall see!" Haas teased.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will return on NBC in the fall.