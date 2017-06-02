'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Spoilers: No Hope for Casey; Dawson Moves On?

Dawson (Monica Raymund) may be saying goodbye to her husband, Casey (Jesse Spencer), for good in the upcoming season of "Chicago Fire."

Facebook/NBCChicagoFireCasey's fate will be revealed in the next season of "Chicago Fire."

"Dawsey" fans will be sad to hear that the chance of Casey surviving that fire in last season's finale is slim.

Series creator Derek Haas recently hinted that Casey might die and leave Dawson and their adopted child, Louie, grieving. He reminded fans that their show revolves around real-life accidents and events.

The last time Casey was seen, he was trapped in a burning building. Boden (Eamonn Walker) and the others knew there was no way out. Casey was aware of it too so when he spoke to Dawson over the radio, he started to say goodbye.

Casey's death will have a huge effect on Dawson, considering they fought that day he went to respond to the fire. At the time, the couple were bickering over her father's extended stay in their house. Dawson will grieve for Casey, but she has to move on for Louie's sake.

Haas also told The Hollywood Reporter that they were planning a huge storyline for Raymund's character. According to him, it was time for her to be in the spotlight.

"I'm looking forward to getting this warm, funny, generous cast and crew back together for another lap in Chicago. Also ... we've done a few episodes where we've singled out Severide or Casey for a one-off, stand-alone type of rescue. I think it would be fun to put Gabby in one of those situations for an episode. We shall see!" Haas teased.

Aside from the Casey storyline, fans are expecting major changes in Severide (Taylor Kinney) as well, following his girlfriend's death. Anna (Charlotte Sullivan) died due to complications last season, but the lieutenant did not give himself time to grieve. He went back to work immediately to try to stop his mind from remembering her, but his lack of focus put one of his colleagues in danger. Speculations posit that Severide will get comfort from his ex-girlfriend Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo).

"Chicago Fire" season 6 will return on NBC in the fall.