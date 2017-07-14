'Chicago P.D.' Season 5 Casting News: Jon Seda Returns Next Season

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Actor Jon Seda returns for the fifth season of "Chicago P.D." on NBC.

After his stint at the State's Attorney's Office, Detective Antonio Dawson will return to the precinct in "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Reports claim that the character portrayed by actor Jon Seda will make a comeback in the next installment of the police procedural drama after he was transferred to its spin-off "Chicago Justice" in season 4. But after NBC canceled the spin-off at the end of its first season, Dawson will return to the original show.

"It's a pleasure to have Jon back on 'Chicago P.D.,'" the "Chicago" franchise's executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement that was published by Variety. "We have been working together for more than 20 years and I hope there are many more to come."

Seda talked about his transfer to "Chicago Justice" with The Hollywood Reporter back in October 2016, saying that he is willing to accept any task given to him by the network. "I'm a team player and I'm just glad to be part of this unique, unprecedented situation that's happening here," the actor stated.

But despite Seda's return, the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D." will still miss one of its series regulars after Deadline reported in May that actress Sophia Bush will no longer reprise her role as Erin Lindsay in the series.

Bush is reportedly ready to move on from the show, but she might still have a guest starring role in season 5 to provide a fitting closure for her character after the cliffhanger that was featured in the season 4 finale. However, both Bush and NBC have yet to make a statement about her rumored guesting in the upcoming season.

Details about the plot of "Chicago P.D." season 5 remain under wraps, but the upcoming season is expected to include the show's 100th episode.

NBC is slated to air the premiere episode of "Chicago P.D." season 5 on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 10 p.m. EDT.