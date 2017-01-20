'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers: Halstead Goes Undercover

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will tackle a sensitive case concerning minors in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

Halstead goes on a solo mission in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "I Remember Her Now," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that Voight (Jason Beghe) will send Halstead to investigate what is happening in a treatment center for troubled girls. Everything will start when the police find the lifeless body of a teenager in an abandoned building. She died a horrible death. Intel will reveal that the 15-year-old ran away from the center.

Halstead will go undercover to find out if the speculations that the girls are being traded for sexual favors are true. The case is expected to be an emotional one, not only for Halstead, but for the other agents as well. Platt (Amy Morton) will especially be affected, as she met the victim before. The girl was allegedly brought to the District, but Platt cannot remember her.

Last episode, the squad took on another tricky case. A female jogger was found murdered at the park. The two suspects were tracked, hiding inside a chapel. When Voight and his team tried to get inside, the pastor and the parishioners blocked their path. They believed that the boys were being falsely accused just because they were black. The pastor then let Voight come inside to interrogate the suspects, but a Molotov cocktail was suddenly thrown inside the chapel.

The victim's boyfriend wanted to get revenge. The police had to work fast to lead the people to safety. The chapel was destroyed. Later on, it was revealed that the killer was someone else. The victim had a lot of sleazy characters around her and one of them decided she must die. The boys at the chapel were released and Voight's squad helped in the reconstruction of the place.

"Chicago P.D." season 4 airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.