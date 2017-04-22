'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 20 Spoilers: Voight Reopens a 17-Year-Old Cold Case

Voight (Jason Beghe) will relive events that took place almost two decades ago in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDVoight meets his old partner in the upcoming episode of "Chicago PD."

In the episode titled "Grasping for Salvation," the synopsis (according to CarterMatt) reveals that the squad will be tapped to investigate a murder case. A young man will be found dead and the murder weapon used will hit a nerve with Voight. It was the same weapon used in a murder 17 years ago. The agent will turn to his former partner, Denny Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson), for some answers. Together, they will dig into some old files and see if they can crack not only the recent case, but the one that still haunts them as well after all these years.

Unfortunately, the probe will not proceed as Voight has planned. The victim's father (guest star Philip Casnoff), a prominent defense attorney, is determined to impede the investigation. Instead of the Intelligence Unit, he wants Area Central Homicide to take over the case. This will not sit well with Voight. Between sifting through the pieces of evidence and reminiscing the old days, he is hoping that he will not lose his temper on the grieving father. Will he be able to do so?

Meanwhile, the upcoming episodes will reportedly be Linstead-focused. Marina Squerciati, who plays Burgess, has told Entertainment Weekly that there will be huge developments in Lindsay (Sophia Bush) and Halstead's (Jesse Lee Soffer) relationship. She refrained from saying, though, if they would be positive or negative ones.

Squerciati is currently on her maternity leave. NBC aired a huge episode focusing on her character before she left. Burgess' sister was assaulted and the entire squad rallied to help her, especially her on-again off-again boyfriend, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger).

"Chicago P.D." season 4 episode 20 airs on Wednesday, April 26, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.