'Chicago PD' Season 4 Episode 23 Spoilers: Voight Forced to Dismiss Lindsay

Voight (Jason Beghe) will be forced to decide whether to give up Lindsay (Sophia Bush) or not in the upcoming season finale of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDLindsay is in trouble in the upcoming episode of "Chicago PD."

In the episode titled "Fork In The Road," the synopsis (according to TV Guide) reveals that Lindsay will be facing the review board with regards to her inappropriate actions against a suspect.

It all started when the Intelligence Unit responded to a call of a bank break-in. Lindsay managed to capture one of the robbers but when she took off his mask, she saw that he was a mere boy. The mob boss behind the series of attacks was cocky and Lindsay lost her temper. She punched his face and rammed her gun down his throat.

The promo shows Lindsay being interrogated by an extremely antagonistic board. She tells them she does not regret her actions.

Voight then gets called. One of his superiors gives him an ultimatum - either he drops Lindsay or the whole team will be dragged down with her. Voight refuses to dismiss Lindsay, putting his job and everyone else's in the line.

The timing could not be worse, as an emergency will arise regarding Lindsay's mother, Bunny (guest star Markie Post). When her boyfriend was shot, the evidence pointed to her as the suspect. Aside from the murder case Bunny will face, she will also deal with the accusations that the drugs a group of high school students used were from her.

The teaser shows Lindsay at the end of her tether. Voight is barring her from the investigation. Because of her assault case, she cannot participate and it is driving her nuts.

The rest of the team is aware of what is at stake. They are determined to help their colleague and friend to overcome this predicament. At the end of it all, will Lindsay still be part of the squad?

"Chicago P.D" season 4 finale will air on Wednesday, May 17, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.