'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Voight to Welcome Back Old Colleague?

Voight (Jason Beghe) may be welcoming Dawson (Jon Seda) back in the upcoming season of "Chicago P.D."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPDDawson may return in the next season of "Chicago PD."

Now that it has been announced that "Chicago Justice" will not be renewed for season 2, Seda's fans are curious to know if he is going to return to his old show. The actor left "Chicago P.D." last installment, choosing to spearhead the latest in the "Chicago" franchise.

In the storyline, Dawson accepted the job as lead investigator in the State's Attorney's office. His position in the police department was offered to Burgess (Marina Squerciati), who was one of the patrol officers in the squad.

According to CarterMatt, the showrunners will have to create a new slot for Dawson if he comes back to Intelligence. It will be interesting to see how his old friends will react to his return, considering the elaborate discussion they had on whether Dawson would leave their circle or not. Gabby (Monica Raymund) even went to see her brother to help him make a decision. Dawson really did not want to transfer, but Voight made him see the logic of it.

Meanwhile, the new installment is expected to reveal what will happen to Lindsay (Sophia Bush). She was forced to get a leave of absence after the board decided she went overboard with interrogating a criminal. Lindsay was recorded while she was shoving her gun down a suspect's throat. Voight was ordered to let her go, but he stood firm with his decision to just give her some time off. Last season's finale was tough for the agent. Her mother, Bunny (guest star Markie Post), was accused of murder.

Because of her case, Lindsay had no option but to let Voight and her friends solve the case for her. The experience made her reflect on what she really wanted in her life and career. There is a chance that she will take her time in deciding whether it is still worth it to return to Intelligence. Will her position be temporarily occupied by Dawson? Only time will tell.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 is expected to air this fall.