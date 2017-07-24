Chicago 'Pokemon GO' Fest Attendees Given Ticket Refunds

What was supposedly an exciting "Pokemon GO" festival in Grand Park in Chicago last Saturday turned out to be a big disappointment when players started experiencing problems with the internet connection and with the game server.

According to reports, participants of the event could not access the wireless internet connection that was set up for the gathering; consequently, it rendered the game inaccessible. There were also problems with the game's server. Players were unable to log into "Pokemon GO," while some who were successful found the game crashing a few moments after. Based on the estimates, there were more than 20,000 attendees at the said event.

To compensate for the disappointing blow, Niantic, the developer of the hit augmented reality mobile game, decided to refund the tickets. Thousands of people who gathered for the "Pokemon GO" event were refunded.

Trainers who participated were able to receive a full $20 ticket refund as well as a $100 in-game currency, plus free game features to compensate inconvenience. The game's first legendary Pokemon, Lugia, was given as a reward, among other things. Many of the participants traveled long distances for it, and in addition, they had to wait a few hours to get inside the venue.

In a statement, The "Pokemon GO" team admitted that technical issues caused problems among players and that they were not able to provide great experience among those who attended the festival. The team apologized for the inconvenience.

According to reports, while some booed Niantic officials who apologized for the mishaps and brooded over the disastrous festivities, there are those who tried to look on the brighter side. Although unimpressed by the festival, trainers who remained were happy to strike up a conversation with their gamers. Others were excited to make new friends.

