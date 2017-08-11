Chloe Grace Moretz Fat-Shamed by Co-Star, Admits She Gets Treated Poorly on Set

Hollywood actress Chloe Grace Moretz revealed that she was once fat-shamed by her co-star in a film. She also revealed how poorly she has been treated by fellow actors.

REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER Chloe Grace Moretz at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, May 23, 2014.

Moretz, 20, was recently featured in Variety's Power of Young Hollywood issue, where she revealed how an actor who was playing her love interest in a film fat-shamed her on set.

"This guy that was my love interest was like, 'I'd never date you in a real life,' and I was like, 'What?' And he was like, 'Yeah, you're too big for me' — as in my size," Moretz explained.

Moretz confessed that the said actor is only one of a few who have made her cry on set. The "Kick Ass" actress refused to reveal who the said actor was, but she did say that it happened when she was only 15 years old and the actor was in his early 20s.

The "If I Stay" lead said that she had to act like everything was okay and went back to pretending that the actor was a love interest.

"It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me," Moretz added.

Aside from fat-shaming, Moretz revealed that she has also experienced being bad-mouthed to the director by a male co-star. The "Carrie" star believes that the said star did it to raise his reputation higher than hers.

"I've had a younger male lead ostracize me and bring up fake issues just to try and put me in my place, and make things up to the director...things that are crazy, things that I would never do, unprofessional things that would make no sense," Moretz said.

The actress said that playing the lead character in that particular film might have ticked the said actor to put her down with lies.

Despite the bad treatment she has received in several instances, Moretz remains optimistic that change will come to Hollywood in terms of gender equality.

"We're making big steps... We're nowhere near the top. We're just catching up. We have a long way to go," said Moretz.