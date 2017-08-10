Chris Brown Faces Backlash After Commenting on Rihanna's Picture

Chris Brown recently commented on a picture of Rihanna and the internet didn't take it well.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Recording artist Chris Brown poses at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California, April 3, 2016.

Last Monday, Aug. 7, Rihanna posted a photo of herself in a revealing costume for the Crop Over Festival being celebrated in her home country of Barbados.

As always, the post was quickly flooded with overwhelming praises and likes from devoted Rihanna fans but in the midst of all those comments, one, in particular, stood out.

the @aura_experience caught by @dennisleupold #BARBADOS #cropover2017 #culture A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

RiRi's ex-boyfriend Chris Brown jumped on the bandwagon and commented an eye emoji for the "Work" singer. His comment was quickly noticed by the fans and as if on cue, the backlash came barging in.

Fans are very displeased that Brown, 28, would even dare comment on Rihanna's photo. The reason for this goes way back in 2009 when the two artists were dating each other.

It should be remembered that Brown had assaulted Rihanna the night before the 2009 Grammys which left her bloodied and bruised. The incident led to a court decision which ordered Brown to keep his distance from Rihanna. The two later made up but it also resulted in a final breakup.

"I don't hate him. I will care about him until the day I die. We're not friends, but it's not like we're enemies. We don't have much of a relationship now," Rihanna said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

While Rihanna looks like she has forgiven Brown, the same cannot be said for her fans who warned him to stay away. One fan even went as far as saying Brown is the "poster child of abuse." Another fan tagged another of Rihanna's exes, Drake, into the fold but thankfully, he was smart enough not to get involved.

Rihanna hasn't responded to the issue and it looks like it doesn't bother her much at all.