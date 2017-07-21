Chris Cornell's Friend, Chester Bennington, Commits Suicide by Hanging

Chris Cornell's friend, Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Thursday. The singer is suspected to have committed suicide, just like the Soundgarden vocalist.

Reuters/Steve Marcus Chester Bennington, Linkin Park frontman, dies on Thursday from apparent suicide.

Bennington, 41, was found dead by a housekeeper in his Palos Verdes Estates on Thursday morning, just before 9 a.m., TMZ reports. He was alone in his house, as his family was still in Arizona. He committed suicide by hanging, like his friend, Cornell, who died in May.

The singer has mentioned suicide in the past. He considered the act before because he was abused as a child by an older man.

Prior to Bennington's death, he made plans with the band. Reports say they were supposed to go on tour in 1 week. On Saturday, he was photographed with his fellow bandmates in a studio. The snap was shared by hip-hop artist George Watsky.

The Linkin Park vocalist performed at Cornell's private funeral service on May 27. He sang a rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah."

Cornell passed away in May. He would have been 53 on Thursday. On the day the Soundgarden frontman committed suicide, Bennington shared a letter he penned for his friend.

"Thoughts of you flooded my mind and I wept," Bennington wrote. "I'm still weeping, with sadness, as well as gratitude for having shared some very special moments with you and your beautiful family."

In the letter, he also wrote, "I can't imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life."

Cornell and Bennington have collaborated in the past. The former went on tour with Linkin Park back in 2007 and 2008. He would come up on stage and sing "Crawling" and "Hunger Strike" with the band.

Linkn Park was slated to perform for free in New York's Central Park on Aug. 4.