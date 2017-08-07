Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Separate Months After Honoring Each Other

REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni Cast member Chris Pratt and his wife actress Anna Faris pose at the premiere of 'Jurassic World' in Hollywood, California, June 9, 2015.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, the comedic Christian actors, are separating after eight years of marriage.

Pratt, the 38-year-old who stars in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise and has been vocal about his Christian faith, shared a joint statement Sunday on Facebook.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

The news of the separation comes just months after the pair honored one another last April when they celebrated Pratt's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame monument in Hollywood, California.

"This is actually a thank-you speech. I'm the beneficiary of all this because I get to spend every day with this wonderful man ...," Faris, 40, who stars in the television show "Mom," said in her speech just four months ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I know that if our circumstances were different and we weren't as fortunate to be standing here and living our Hollywood life, we would be happy in the woods together, I think."

Pratt also expressed his love to his wife when accepting his honor.

"Anna, I love you. You've given me so much, you gave me the greatest star in the galaxy my little boy,' he said. "Without it, none of this means anything to me. With every challenge, we become more bonded."

The action star went on to speak about his dedication to Faris.

"You're very caring and thank you for your trust and sacrifice, and I will do my best to protect it," he said. "You have my heart, my dedication, my trust. Without you, none of this means anything."

The comedic actors who met on the set of the film "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2007 share their soon to be 5-year-old son Jack who has helped both strengthen their Christian faith. Jack was born premature in August 2012, but survived complications which Pratt said helped restore his faith.

"We were scared for a long time. We prayed a lot," Pratt previously told People magazine. "It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really defined it.The baby was so beautiful to us, and I look back at the photos of him and it must have been jarring for other people to come in and see him, but to us he was so beautiful and perfect."