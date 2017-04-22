Chris Pratt Quoted This Bible Verse Before Attending Hollywood Walk of Fame

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" star Chris Pratt just became a member of the Hollywood Walk of Fame after he received his very own star on Friday.

(PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/CHRIS PRATT) Chris Pratt's star is now included in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

But before his recognition, Pratt took to Instagram (@prattprattpratt) and shared with his fans the true source of his fame. He posted a photo of his star being cleaned and wrote, "Psalm 126:3 'The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.' Thank you to the many, many people who empowered me to follow my dreams."

Pratt received tons of congratulations in his comment section, with several people saying "God bless you" and "amen."

Pratt started his acting career in television by joining such series as "Everwood" and "Parks and Recreation." He then ventured into film with movies such as "Wanted," "Jennifer's Body," and "Zero Dark Thirty."

However, he really made it big when he starred as Peter Quill in Marvel's surprise hit "Guardians of the Galaxy." His rising star only continued when he booked leading roles in "Jurassic World," "The Magnificent Seven," and "Passengers."

During his Hollywood Walk of Fame acceptance speech, Pratt once again gave glory to God and thanked his mother, brother Cully and sister Angie, and wife Anna Faris for being with him through life's ups and downs.

"I'm a man of faith and I believe that God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life — and those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people," he said, reported PEOPLE. "So I'll just spend the rest of my time expressing gratitude for the people in my life who are gifts."

He started with his mother, who "gave absolutely everything she had to raise us, every fiber of her being."

Even though they weren't "cash-rich," Pratt was proud to say they were never "love-poor."

The actor added that his mother was already proud of him even before he made it big as an actor, since she "couldn't get enough of me" while he was a waiter at Coco's.

His next "thank you" went to his siblings. His brother Cully is his "star" because he "played a major supporting role in raising me."

As for his sister Angie, she taught Pratt how to fight, value emotions, and have a backbone. "She made some profound sacrifices for our family, so that I could be down here chasing my dreams," he added.

When it came to his wife, he addressed her directly and told her how much he loved her. "You've given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you," he said.

"We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me. With every challenge, with every day, week, month, decade, we become more bonded," he continued.

"You make me laugh like nobody else. You're very caring, and thank you for your trust and your sacrifice — and for your dedication and your heart. I will do my best to protect it, and in return I will give you all of those things as well. You have my heart, my dedication, my trust."