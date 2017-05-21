Chris Rock Gets Real About 'Damaging Affects' of Porn

Comedian and actor Chris Rock has joined the list of celebrities in Hollywood who are speaking out against porn and the effect it's had on their life and marriage.

While on his "Total Blackout" comedy tour last week, Rock opened up about struggling with a porn addiction that ended his 16-year marriage to Malaak Compton.

According to the Inquisitr, Rock confessed that his addiction to porn created a wedge between him and his now ex-wife. He also admitted to having difficulty making eye contact, often missing social cues and some days not even talking to Compton at all.

"Rock joked about his porn addiction causing him to be 15 minutes late everywhere he went, and how his addiction to porn negatively affected him in other ways," Inquisitr reports.

"My father actually wanted to talk to my mother when he came home," Rock shared of the difference between his and his parents' marriages.

The 52 year old said it took therapy to help him overcome his addiction. Unfortunately that coupled with three extra marital affairs could not salvage his marriage.

Rock, who is now on a quest to "strengthen his faith," as reported by Vibe, joins actors like Terry Crews, who has turned to faith and come forward to speak out against pornography.

In 2016, Crews posted a video on Facebook admitting that his obsession with X-rated content ended his marriage to Rebecca King Crews.

"It changes the way you think about people. People become objects," he said.

"It affected everything," Crews continued. "I didn't tell my wife ... didn't tell my friends. Nobody knew, but the internet allowed that little secret to just stay and grow. It was something that my wife was literally like, 'I don't know you anymore. I'm out of here.'"

"Pornography really, really messed up my life in a lot of ways," Crews added.

In an interview with BREATHEcast in 2014, Rebecca spoke openly about when she first realized that something was wrong with her husband. She said she felt a distance between the two of them and when she confronted him about it, he confessed.

"He was dealing with the burden of the shame of what he was dealing with, and that was a pornography addiction," Rebecca said.

"It was very devastating for me because it had been going on a long time and it had been kept from me," she said. "And then he was unfaithful to me in the process."

Quoting from the Bible, she added: "We understand the Bible says lust is never satisfied, so when you toy with something like addiction to porn it's going to lead you to other places," she continued.

"He begged me, begged me not to leave him," she said. After her husband took his problems before God and did what he had to to get help, she forgave him and took him back.