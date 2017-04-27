Chris Soules Hit-And-Run News Update: Former 'Bachelor' Star Finally Appears in Front of a Judge

One day after being involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident, former "Bachelor" star Chris Soules finally appeared in front of a judge to release his official statement.

Facebook/TheBachelor Chris Soules during "The Bachelor" season 19 finale.

While he did not speak publicly, reports say Soules spoke so softly that the judge had to request him to speak up. After the accident that left 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher dead, Soules posted a $10,000 bond.

According to reports, the accident happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, when Soules rear-ended a John Deere tractor, which went into a ditch. After the incident had Mosher fatally hit, he was brought to a local hospital but eventually died.

The result of the initial investigation showed that some empty alcohol containers were found inside Soules' car when the accident happened. According to court documents, Soules already has a history of offenses related to alcohol prior to the fatal hit-and-run incident, but the reality star seems not to have been charged for his previous offenses.

Soules refused to speak about the incident publicly, but he gave his official statement through his lawyers, Sean and Molly Spellman.

"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mosher's family," said his lawyers in a statement provided to the media.

The Buchanan County Jail confirmed to the Des Moines Register on Monday night that Soules was arrested after the crash that took place in Aurora, Iowa. After allegedly attempting to flee, Soules was booked on a criminal charge of leaving the scene of an accident at which death occurred at 1:16 a.m.

Soules is an Arlington native who appeared on "The Bachelorette" in 2014. Before competing on season 20 of "Dancing with the Stars," he went on to become "The Bachelor."