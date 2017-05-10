Chris Soules of 'The Bachelor' Update: Former Reality Star Charged with Felony Hit and Run, Could Serve Five Years in Prison

Chris Soules, former star of ABC's hit reality show "The Bachelor" in its 2015 season, has been arrested on April 25 after leaving the scene of a fatal accident. On Monday, May 8, Soules had been formally accused of felony hit and run in connection with an Iowa crash. If found guilty, Soules could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison on top of a fine worth around $7,000.

Facebook/TheBachelor"The Bachelor" star Chris Soules is now facing charges connected to a fatal car crash.

According to papers filed in court as obtained by Des Moines Register, Soules will face arraignment later this month on May 23 in Independence, Iowa. Soules is expected to enter a plea on the same date.

Lawyers representing the former reality star has filed a motion to dismiss the case last week, according to Vulture. Soules' representation noted the 911 call that Chris made. Prosecutors countered that Soules could not account for the alcohol he bought before and pointed out the alcohol containers found around his vehicle as well. The former reality show star fled the site of the accident and was only arrested hours later, so the authorities do not have a sobriety test result that they can use for their case.

Iowa State Patrol said that Soules was fleeing the scene of the April 24 crash on foot. The accident resulted in the death of the other driver, Kenneth Mosher. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in Arlington, Buchanan County, at a road segment just a short 15 miles south of Soule's farm, according to Deadline.

The Buchanan County Attorney told local media station KWWL that it took hours to get Soules out of another house with a search warrant. The same residence had the pickup truck that was involved in the crash, according to the local lawyer.

Chris Soules was the star for "The Bachelor" Season 19, and he proposed to fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff at the close of the season. The two are not together anymore, having parted ways six months later.