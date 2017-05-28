Christian School Stands by Decision to Deny Pregnant Teen High School Graduation

Despite a public outcry and growing pressure from antiabortion groups to reconsider, a small Christian school in Hagerstown, western Maryland is not backing down on its decision to prevent a pregnant student from taking part in the graduation ceremony for breaking the institution's moral code.

Reuters/Shannon StapletonA pregnant woman touches her stomach as people practice yoga on the morning of the summer solstice in New York's Times Square June 20, 2012.

Principal David R. Hobbs sent out a letter to parents of students at Heritage Academy stating why they are not allowing student Maddi Runkles to walk at graduation on June 2. "Maddi is being disciplined not because she's pregnant but because she was immoral," the letter read.

He explained that all students sign a pledge based on Philippians 4:8 at the beginning of the school year, stating in part, "this application extends to my actions, such as protecting my body by abstaining from sexual immorality and from the use of alcohol, tobacco and illegal drugs."

Runkles learned she was pregnant in January and was suspended for two days after informing the school about it. She was also stripped of her position as president of the student council. The baby's father doesn't attend the academy, and they don't intend to get married.

The school decided at first to let the 18-year-old senior complete her studies at home. But her parents appealed until the administration allowed her to finish the academic year with her 14 classmates and receive her diploma. However, she wouldn't be able to walk at graduation, USA Today reported.

The student's father, Scott Runkles, resigned from the school board because of the school's "unfair" treatment of his daughter. He bewailed that there were other students who got suspended and even went to jail for hurting people but were allowed to join the graduation next month.

Runkles is not counting on Heritage to change its mind. She is just thankful for the support from her family and the Baptist church they go to in Frederick. She has been accepted to Bob Jones University, also a Christian school in South Carolina, and is due to give birth on Sept. 4.