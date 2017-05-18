Christian Sect Attacks Prison, Frees Sect Leader and Other Inmates

Supporters of a Christian sect leader stormed a prison in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo and set their leader free along with other inmates.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ROBERT CARRUBBA) Security personnel sitting on a truck watch burned vehicles at the front gate of the Makala prison after it was attacked by supporters of jailed Christian sect leader Ne Muanda Nsemi in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo on May 17, 2017.

The Congolese government confirmed that followers of jailed Christian sect leader Ne Muanda Nsemi attacked the Makala prison in Kinshasa and were successful in liberating the head of their sect, Reuters reported.

Nsemi, head of the Bundu dia Kongo movement and a self-proclaimed prophet, was imprisoned following his arrest in March, which saw his supporters clashing with the police.

The raid happened early morning when gunmen fired shots and torched some vehicles in the prison facility. The attackers, who were armed with AK-47 rifles and batons, quickly overpowered the facility's guards who were suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Inmates who were interviewed after the incident recalled seeing some prisoners in blue shirts running in the streets away from the facility.

Five of the attackers were killed along with one policeman in the ensuing gunbattle.

It is estimated that around 4,000 or half of the facility's population escaped, said a prisoner who witnessed the incident. However, sect leader Nsemi was the only high-profile inmate who managed to escape.

Prison security officers reportedly fired at prisoners running loose inside the facility to stop them from escaping, BBC reported.

The Kongo movement chief remains at large.

Justice Minister Alexis Thambew Mwamba confirmed to radio station Top Congo FM that while there were indeed gunshots fired during the incident, the security officers were in full control of the situation.

"Security force members who were sent as reinforcements have entered the prison," said the minister. "New Mwanda Nsemi is on the run, but we will soon get our hands on him."

The head of Bundu dia Kongo has led the sect since 1986, ABC News reported. Its objective is to reinstate the kingdom of pre-colonial Congo in some parts of the Democratic Republic, Angola, Gabon and Congo-Brazzaville.