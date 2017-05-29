Christian Singer Helps Boost Survival Chances of the Unborn Through Ministry That Donates Ultrasound Machines

Christian singer and songwriter Joyce Im Bartholomew is using her voice to fight for the unborn in more ways than one.

In her latest music video titled "Please Forgive Me," Bartholomew tackles sin, repentance and forgiveness.

Her song is particularly addressed to mothers who aborted their babies.

"It's very hard for them to ask 'please forgive me,' because sometimes they wonder 'Will You forgive me?'" Bartholomew told CBN News. "The agony they feel, actually for the rest of their lives, they may not even talk about it."

Bartholomew is doing more than just sing her way into the hearts of mothers and other Christians who are being seduced daily by the pro-abortion messages of feminists and other pro-choice advocates.

She is directly engaged in the pro-life movement as the spokeswoman for the organization Preborn, a pro-life ministry that uses the donations it receives to purchase and donate ultrasound machines to pro-life clinics.

As stated in its website, Preborn is on a mission "to glorify Jesus Christ by equipping pregnancy centers to save more babies and souls."

The organization fights the abortion industry in three ways: prayer initiative, equipping pregnancy clinics and centers, and evangelism training for clinic patients.

Preborn and its beneficiary clinics use the ultrasound machine as a key weapon in the fight against abortion.

Betsy Evans, director of Rockville Pregnancy Clinic in Rockville, Maryland, told CBN News that once a pregnant woman sees an image of the child inside her on an ultrasound scan, "80 percent of them choose life."

Bartholomew added that without the ultrasound, a person will choose life only "40 percent of the time."

Evans said this is the reason why groups offering abortions are often opposed to ultrasounds because after an ultrasound scan is made, many women thinking of aborting their babies change their minds.

The problem is that the price of an ultrasound machine is quite prohibitive. "Ultrasound machines can cost from $35,000 to $70,000 depending on the quality of machine you get," Evans said.

That's why the donations being granted by Preborn truly mean a lot.