Christian Singer Josh Wilson Raises Money for Bandmate Who Suddenly Loses Wife After Childbirth

Contemporary Christian musician Josh Wilson has raised money for his bandmate Nathan Johnson who suddenly lost his wife after childbirth. So many were touched by the tragic passing that the fundraising goal was met in less than a day.

Megan, Nathan and Eilee Johnson pose for a family picture, June 27, 2017.

"I have the privilege of knowing Nathan Johnson. He plays guitar in my band. Nathan loves life. He loves people. He loved his wife, Meg. He talks about her every day. Half of his posts online are about his 'boo,' his 'goddess,' his 'beauty.' Yesterday, Megan went Home to be with Jesus," Wilson wrote in the gofundme campaign description on Wednesday.

The cause of her death was not revealed but Megan reportedly had a pre-existing heart condition.



Wilson explained that his friend witnessed the birth of his daughter, which he called a "beautiful miracle" named Eilee Kate at 2:40 a.m. He described the delivery as smooth and explained that the happy parents got to spend six hours with their new baby before things took a turn for the worse.

"Megan held, fed, and burped little Eilee. Nathan says they couldn't sleep because they were too excited. They talked all night and morning. About 9 or 10 a.m., Meg started having trouble. By 11 a.m., she was Home," the singer continued.

The singer put together the campaign to help Nathan navigate through this difficult time without having to worry about financial needs. The goal was set for $150,000 and $151,137 was raised by 2,439 people in just seven hours. Wilson then changed the goal to $250,000 and has now raised over $240,000 and counting.

"You can give time, meals, and money. Let's give so much more than we think we can. Believe me, Nate needs it more than us right now," Wilson pleaded. "Let's raise enough money for Nathan to get off the road for at least 6 months. Let's cover his bills and meals so he doesn't have to think about any of that. Let's sleep over at his house and feed sweet Eilee so Nate can rest.

"Needless to say, Nathan is devastated. There are no words for this, so I won't really say much more. Here is what I know. Nathan is a wonderful man and an amazing father. He loves his daughter dearly," Wilson said of his friend and bandmate.

For more information on how you can help Nathan and Eilee, visit the campaign here.