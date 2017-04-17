Christian TV Ministry Says God's Blessings 'Beyond Imagination' As It Reaches More Young People in Taiwan

A Christian television station in Taiwan, aptly named Good TV, has found creative ways to expand its ministry and share the gospel to the people, particularly the youth.

(PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/GOOD TV) Scenes from an animated Christian children's show on Taiwan's Good TV.

At a recent celebration party, Good TV CEO and Founder Tony Tseng praised God for blessing his ministry "beyond imagination," CBN News reported.

"When we started the ministry, we didn't have enough equipment. We were lacking people and resources. However, we didn't stop serving this ministry. Eventually, God took us further than we've ever imagined," Tseng said.

Company officials said last year, the Good TV app was downloaded over 47,000 times. Some 65,000 people also visited their YouTube Channel regularly for updates, while Good TV's Facebook Page reached 17,000 followers.

Taiwan has a population of 23.4 million, 4.5 percent of which are listed as Christian while 93 percent belong to the Buddhist and Taoist faiths, according to the CIA Factbook.

Good TV partner David Pawson said the use of new technology has allowed the ministry to reach younger Taiwanese generation.

"Now, with [the] Good TV app, you can watch the program anywhere and anytime. This technology surely is a pleasant surprise to me. With the invention of the app, it's all possible now," he said.

Unlike countries that persecute Christians and other minorities, Taiwan has fully embraced people of all faiths. Its religious environment is known for its diversity and tolerance. "Some observers have likened the mix of religions to threads which together create a beautiful cultural tapestry," according to Life of Taiwan.

Christians actually played a major role in the modern history of the Republic of China, or Taiwan, with both its founding leaders Sun Yat-sen and Chiang Kai-shek becoming Christians in their early adulthood, as well as Lee Teng-hui, Taiwan's first native-born president, the website says.

In January 2016, a Taiwanese church captured the world's attention when reports came out that it had been designed in the shape of a massive 55-foot tall blue-glass high heel.

As reported by CP, the church in Ocean View Park in Budai town was designed that way to attract female worshipers.

Reports said the building was made almost entirely out of glass and stands at 55-foot tall and 36-foot wide.

Zheng Rongfeng, spokesman of the Southwest Coast National Scenic Area where the church is located, said the waterfront church has "100 female-oriented features in the church," including "chairs for lovers."