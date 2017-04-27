Christians Face Greatest Persecution in This Small, Picturesque Country That's 100% Muslim

This small nation of nearly 1,200 islands southwest of India looks like paradise to tourists with its crystal clear waters, white sandy beaches, and bright blue skies.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/REINHARD KRAUSE) An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll in Maldives.

But images can be deceiving.

This is the Republic of Maldives, a country that boasts of having a "100 percent" Muslim population since all its citizens are required to believe only in the Islamic faith, according to Open Doors USA.

The picturesque nation may be a fantastic holiday destination for Western tourists, but it is also where followers of Jesus Christ face the greatest persecution, ranking 13th on the Open Doors World Watch List of the top 50 Christian-persecuting countries.

In this country, conversion to another faith or any deviation from Islam is strictly prohibited by law.

Just how severe the backlash is when one goes against Islam was demonstrated on Sunday when a liberal blogger who had been criticizing the Maldivian government and the spread of radical Islam in the country was stabbed to death in his apartment in the capital Male on Sunday, the New York Times reported.

Yameen Rasheed, the 29-year-old blogger, was interviewed by the Times earlier this year and revealed he had received multiple death threats because of what he had been writing.

Even though it is populated by fewer than 400,000 people, Maldives has become a source of recruits for the Islamic State (ISIS) in its jihad campaigns in the Middle East. The Maldivian government said at least 49 of its citizens had traveled to Syria to fight with the group. A 2015 study by an international security firm said the number was about 200, according to the Times.

The Maldivians have traditionally been liberal in their interpretation of Islam, with the women not covering their heads. However, a more conservative strain of Islam has reportedly spread in the islands in recent years.

A Christian worker shared with Open Doors USA, on condition of anonymity, the difficulties of following Christ in the "100 percent" Muslim nation.

"There are very few believers in the Maldives." she shared. "It is often difficult for them to reach out to fellow believers outside of their small community. They are often wary of sharing their stories with outsiders because they are afraid of being arrested."

She said there is a culture of mistrust in the country.

"To be a Maldivian is to be a Muslim," she said. "To be a Christian in Maldives is to be a secret believer, and they are unable to practice their faith, especially worship and fellowship, because someone could be watching them all the time."