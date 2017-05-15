Christina El Moussa New Tattoo News: 'Flip or Flop' Star Takes Love for Kids to a New Level

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa did a very special tribute honoring her two children, and she made sure it stays with her forever.

(Photo: HGTV)Christina El Moussa on HGTV's "Flip or Flop."

El Moussa got a tattoo on her wrist of the birthdays of her six-year-old daughter Taylor and one-year-old son Brayden written in Roman numerals.

She shared a photo of her tattoo on Instagram, which she captioned, "Been wanting this for a long time. No time like the present," adding hashtags of the names of her kids.

El Moussa just can't get enough of gushing about her beautiful kids, who have been the subject of her most recent social media posts, including one last Mother's Day, which she spent boating with the little ones. Her ex-husband Tarek also sent some love to her via Instagram for the special day, saying, "I'm a day late and a dollar short, but I want to wish Christina a happy Mother's Day. Tay and Bray love her to the moon and back."

The two have been amicable toward each other following their controversial and headliner of a split. They even walked the Daytime Emmy Awards red carpet together, which was their first since the split.

This is an indication that there really is no beef or bad blood between them despite how things got unmanageable for them during the divorce process, as previous reports suggested.

El Moussa also gushed about her daughter, who said wanted to get her ears pierced, which she deemed an "exciting moment" for the both of them.

"So we went this morning ... I remember getting mine done when I was 6 and how excited I was ... She was so brave, not one tear," the reality star wrote.

El Moussa is currently filming a new season of "Flip or Flop" with Tarek, further proving that the two are in good terms as they focus on co-parenting their kids.