Church of England Cathedrals Threaten to Close Doors Amid Financial Crisis

Almost half of Church of England cathedrals are reportedly on the brink of closure due to financial difficulties.

(PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA) The Canterbury Cathedral is the seat of the Anglican Church in England.

These Anglican cathedrals are facing cash flow issues despite the many visitors and people who visit these grand places of worship, the Daily Mail reported.

Due to the burden of keeping their doors open amid the financial crunch, nine out of the 42 Anglican churches have decided to charge fees to visitors. The other 33 rely solely on donations and grants, but this could change soon if these cathedrals' cash flow problems continue.

In January, the bishop of Peterborough Cathedral, the Right Reverend Donald Allister, came out with a report on his church's financial situation. He admitted that "the high degree of independence currently enjoyed by cathedrals poses serious risks to the reputation of the whole Church, and thus to our effectiveness in mission."

Allister suggested that "a closer working relationship of cathedrals with their bishop and diocese would be of benefit to all, both practically and spiritually."

Following his report, a group from the Church of England convened to discuss possible ways the cathedrals can raise funds for their operations. Bishop of Stepney Adrian Newman, head of the Cathedrals Working Group, revealed that while the cathedrals' "challenges are not new," they are of a "new scale and depth."

Each Anglican cathedral works independently from the Church of England in raising funds. The Cathedrals Working Group has been asked to determine whether this practice should continue.

The Very Rev. Vivienne Faull, vice-chairwoman of the group, told BBC, "As cathedrals have developed their own ambition, they have found that their ways of doing things, which include their raising of revenue, haven't necessarily met what they need in terms of ambition."

Westminster Abbey already charges a £20 entrance fee while Durham Cathedral has a permanent exhibit on display that charges £7.50 per visitor.

However, not all the cathedrals attract tourists and foreign visitors and thus are financially worse off than others.

The Cathedrals Working Group is expected to meet with church deans to discuss the situation. A final report on the matter is due by December.