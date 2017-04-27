Church Turns a Blind Eye to Millennials' Sexual Revolution

A newly released survey on the current sexual habits of men and women found that couples are becoming more accepting of kinky sex. While knowledge of acts outside the sexual norm had long been there, those were limited only to adult videos and were rarely acted upon by normal individuals.

But if the Lovehoney-commissioned poll is to be believed, more people are inclined to indulge in it nowadays. According to the online sex toy retailer, as reported by The Daily Mail, media has influenced couples to become more experimental in taking their sexuality to unexplored territories.

It asked 4,500 netizens what their favorite bedtime activities were and drew the usual answers of blindfolds, bondage, biting and spanking. It also noted that engaging with multiple partners, casual sex, as well as gay and lesbian relationships, have become more common than ever.

This is not unusual among millennials due to the ease of accessibility to porn and the popularity of books and movies that glamorize sadism like "50 Shades of Grey." But the health cost is catastrophic as AIDS incidence continues to increase with still no effective cure found.

This permissiveness also has a correlation with declining church attendance as millennials opt to avoid spiritual matters in favor of hooking up with strangers on Tinder and other dating apps. The Church has a responsibility to make itself relevant not only to Gen-Xers and Yers but also to today's youth.

But it has to do so by being brutally frank about sin. In his commentary, conservative author Stephen Baskerville lamented that churches are now afraid to condemn the evils of the sexual revolution (fornication, adultery, cohabitation, divorce, homosexuality, etc.) happening in society right now.

According to him, media in the form of music, television, movies and the internet freely promote illicit sex while churches that are expected to counter the evil have shirked on the responsibility for fear of being accused of hatred and bigotry.

"By refusing to confront the sin on God's terms," he wrote, "we allow the sin to enlist us as its agents."