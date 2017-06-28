'Clash of Clans' June 2017 Update: New Defensive and Offensive Content, Builder Base Features Launched

Supercell has rolled out the latest update for the popular mobile game "Clash of Clans."

Facebook/ClashofClansA promotional photo for the "Clash of Clans" mobile game

In the June 2017 balancing update announcement posted on the official "Clash of Clans" website, it is said that the latest update is mainly focused on the Town Hall, but it also includes new updates on defensive and offensive content, and especially, on the Builder Base.

As for the new defensive content, players can now access Cannon level 15, Archer Tower level 15, and Inferno Tower level 5. The upgrade times and costs for Cannon levels 10 to 14, Archer Tower levels 9 to 14, and Inferno Tower levels 2 to 4 have also been decreased.

The new offensive content includes access to P.E.K.K.A level 6, Wizard level 8, Healer level 5, Miner level 5, Wall Breaker level 7, as well as a decrease in hitpoints for Dragon levels 4 to 6, and an increase in hitpoints for Hog Rider levels 6 to 7.

Meanwhile, the new update on the Builder Base allows a player to watch his/her enemy's attack if he/she completes his/her Builder Base attack first. This way, the player can see whether or not his/her Builder Base defenses are perfoming well enough.

The 9.105.4 update, which is called the Builder Hall 6, also reportedly added two new impressive units to the Builder Base, which are The Night Witch and The Roaster.

Players can get access to the Night Witch once they upgrade their Builder Barracks to level 8. The Night Witch has different abilities from the Witch because this new unit can perform attacks that can hit both ground and air units by spawning bats. On the other hand, the Roaster is what players can use against the Night Witch.

A video showing what the Roaster can do has been uploaded on YouTube. It features the Roaster battling against every single troop in the game.

As announced on the "Clash of Clans" Twitter page, the game underwent a maintenance break before the Builder Hall 6 update went live.