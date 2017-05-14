'Clash of Clans' News: New Teaser Revealed as Supercell Provides Update on Development

Supercell continues to tease fans with the highly anticipated next big update coming to its hit game "Clash of Clans" by releasing another teaser.

(Photo: Supercell)Promotional photo of "Clash of Clans."

There is not much to take away from the short clip, much like the first two the studio has released. Dubbed "Captain's Log Day 3: Passing Time," this teaser features a Hog Rider feeling the loneliness being lost at sea.

"It's just rolling wave after rolling wave out here," the description for the "Clash of Clans" clip reads. There is no information yet what lies beyond the waters.

It has long been established that the upcoming "Clash of Clans" update will be water-themed and that it will mark the addition of some sort of shipwreck feature, which Supercell is yet to confirm.

Despite the steady flow of teasers, gamers who have been playing "Clash of Clans" for a while now have noticed that the clips for the upcoming update have provided little to no information on what's coming to the game.

While it would seem that Supercell is keeping its cards close to its chest, the developer assured gamers that the update is coming this month, which means that it should have enough content to show off more than what it has been revealing without giving away everything.

This is why many fans are wondering why the studio is rolling out such type of teasers, which are very different from what they released for previous "Clash of Clans" updates.

Supercell did point out last week that their developers are still hard at work on the update. "We know you're super excited to hear news about the upcoming update and what's in it — but for now we are still fine-tuning and testing some features to make sure everything goes smoothly when we are prepared to go live," the company stated.

As per previous leaks and rumors, the "Clash of Clans" update will also introduce a multi-village mode, where players can manage more than one village.

With the update still slated for this May, fans can expect more information to emerge soon.