'Clash of Clans' Rumor: Big Balance Patch With Level 12 Walls and More?

Supercell is expected to release a brand-new update for "Clash of Clans" this month in order to keep the game in peak playing condition. The studio is not one to rest on its laurels when it comes to its games.

(Photo: Supercell)The promotional banner for "Clash of Clans."

Although the company stands as the world's biggest mobile video game publisher even in the face of the successful "Pokémon GO" release, Supercell makes sure it stays on top.

Supercell co-founder Ilkka Paananen revealed in an interview with Financial Times that the absence of "Clash of Clans" or any of its games in the top 10 list last summer was a wake-up call for the company.

"We weren't good at listening to our users," he admitted, which he believes is what led them to this disaster. This made Supercell more adamant in keeping its titles fresh.

"The true test of a company's culture is when things aren't going well, so this is what we were built for," Paananen said as he remains optimistic for "Clash of Clans" and its other offerings.

In their attempt to keep "Clash of Clans" players playing, Supercell is reportedly looking to come out with an update that will allow balance between the Attack and Stats in the game.

The balance patch will also apparently focus on further improving TH11, which was actually a subject of a previous "Clash of Clans" update.

Gamers could expect to be given more definite options in designing their bases. Level 5 to 7 hit points are expected to be bumped as well, but more importantly, level 12 walls might finally find themselves to the game.

The highly anticipated update, which is expected to be released this month, is said to be the first of a wave of balance updates coming to "Clash of Clans."

Fans should hear more about the update soon as Supercell prepares to roll it out. Until then, gamers can sit back and wait knowing that the developer has something in store.