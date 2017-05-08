'Clash Of Clans' Update Release Date News: Patch to Arrive Mid-May

Fans of "Clash of Clans" are waiting for the game's biggest update yet by Supercell, rumored to arrive mid-May.

Facebook/ClashofClansSupercell is expected to release the update for "Clash of Clans" mobile game this May.

Most of the speculations concerning the awaited update center on the little boat that appeared docked near the player's home base earlier this month. Leaked teasers for the mobile massively multiplayer online strategy game reveal that the update will let gamers ride this boat and explore "the other side of the sea." In a trailer (translated from Japanese), All Clash reports that a Hog Rider, a Pig, a Wizard and a Barbarian, in a hilarious setting, are talking about the possible journey across the sea. After much introspection, the Wizard tells the others that the only way to get to the other side is via a dinghy.

Meanwhile, Supercell has been doing a good job keeping any teaser under wraps, but Telegiz posits that it is only a matter of time until details will be released. Based on the reports, the patch, dubbed as the "Shipwreck" update, is already at its polishing stage. With this, many believe that it will be released quite soon, possibly in the middle or to the end of May.

Two of the new features rumored to be part of the upgrade are the inclusion of the multi-village and the high-speed night mode. Last year, in fall, speculations claimed that the Shipwreck feature would also be used in the village mechanic. Supercell has yet to comment on the said rumors.

Some of the expected additions, however, will reportedly not be included in the update. For example, the much-anticipated Town Hall 12 and level 13 walls are said to be not part of the patch, as well as the increased Hero levels in the game.

Meanwhile, with the Shipwreck patch expected to arrive within the month, a number of video teasers have already come out. The latest one, titled "New Friends," released May 8 and talks about making new friends once they reach their destination.