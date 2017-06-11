'Clash Royale' News: Supercell Announces Balance Changes Update Arriving June 12

Supercell has announced that an update for "Clash Royale" will be coming in a few days, and it focuses on balance changes when it comes to Night Witch and more.

Facebook/ClashRoyaleSupercell has announced a balance change update arriving on June 12.

According to the blog post, Supercell has made some changes in order to level the playing field for all "Clash Royale" players.

First of all, they pointed out that Night Witch is currently too strong in the game, with the character spawning two bats every five seconds. They have added an extra second to the rate to slow things down a bit. Moreover, after she is deployed, she will no longer immediately spawn two bats. When she dies, she will spawn three bats, which is one less than the current setup.

Another change is that spells for Tornado, Poison and Heal will now stack up as long as they are the same. With this, players can cast many spells of the same kind and be assured that they will take effect.

The range of the Log has also decreased from 11.6 tiles to 11.1 tiles. As for the defensive Goblin Gang, Supercell has opted to reduce the count of Spear Goblins from three to two. They have also deducted one Skeleton, which means the count is down to three.

The Bandit will dash at a faster rate now, while the Inferno Dragon can re-target 0.2 seconds quicker. Both their hitpoints have been increased as well. As for the Witch, in order to keep things even with the Night Witch, she will spawn the first skeletons at a slower rate.

Finally, the Clone spell has gotten a buff to achieve a quicker cloning effect and the Bats have been reduced to four instead of five.

There was originally a change made to the Battle Ram, which saw the Barbarians unaffected by the damage that takes the Ram down. However, Supercell removed this part of the update due to a bug they discovered.

The update will land on June 12.