'Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun' Episode 8 Spoilers: Can Mio Help Aoyama Overcome His Germophobia?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the sports anime series “Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun (Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun).”

Did the girl who can free Aoyama-kun from his profoundly crippling fear of dirt finally arrive? What role will school idol Mio Odagiri play in the ongoing Japanese sports anime series, "Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun"?

The previous episode showed a scene that no one has ever seen coming; that is, a girl was actually able to touch Aoyama-kun's shoulder without freaking the germophobic boy out. The school has surely taken notice of this, and fans were left wondering what could be so special about this one girl that she could manage to break through Aoyama's borders.

Mio is a freshman at Fujimi High and is also a starter for the girls' basketball team. But while she's extremely pleasant to look at, both in appearance and her performance in court, there was only one major problem: she just couldn't get the ball in.

This all changed after Aoyama told her that shooting the ball was all about the feeling. And while this might sound like the vaguest advice, it did manage to do its job and eventually inspired Mio to improve her game tremendously.

Then, as a sign of appreciation, Mio dared to put a place a hand on Aoyama's shoulder, an act that surprised everyone, from the in-series characters to the series' entire fan base.

The upcoming episode could hopefully shed some light on this mystery. What, indeed, has Aoyama seen in Mio that he did not so much as flinch from her touch? Could Mio be the girl who will help him overcome his crippling germophobia? And could this subsequently improve Aoyama's performance on the field even more?

"Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun" airs on Sundays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.