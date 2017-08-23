'Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun' Episode 9 Spoilers: Soccer Club Goes to a Training Camp

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the sports anime series “Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun (Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun).”

The Fujimi High School soccer club is off to a training camp on the next episode of the Japanese sports anime series, "Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun."

At least, this is what their coach, Miwa wants to do as revealed in the preview for the episode titled "Miwa-chan Wants to Do a Training Camp." Will they actually be able to go? And if so, what new mischief and hilarity will transpire when the boys and their coach go on a trip to supposedly enhance their skills and camaraderie?

This seems to be the perfect timing, too, since a new member has just joined the team. Umeya, who has been doing judo all his life and was the judo club's shining star, suddenly gave up his life-long passion to pursue an entirely different kind of goal.

The guy decided to join the soccer club in order to get close to Gotou, the girl who has caught his heart. However, since Gotou only has eyes for Aoyama, the soccer club's shining star, Umeya instead took the effort to give Gotou a chance to finally confess her feelings.

Everybody doubted the sincerity of his selfless gesture. But he really seemed determined to support Gotou's feelings, even if it's at the cost of his own heartbreak. Because, as he said, not all couples get married in the end, and he just had to be patient and wait for his time.

Umeya is a very persevering guy, and it seems that he has really joined the soccer club for the long haul. Will Gotou's affection eventually turn to him, or will she remain enamored with a guy too dense to return her feelings?

There is also the matter with Mio, the basketball club's pride, who is the only living being who can actually touch Aoyama without freaking the germophobic guy out. She is also more comfortable interacting with Aoyama, which has already taken a chunk off of Gotou's almost non-existent confidence.

Who will end up being Aoyama's best girl in the end?

"Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun" airs on Sundays at midnight JST on Tokyo MX and Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. JST on BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.