Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Cavs Shopping the First-Round Pick They Acquired in the Kyrie Irving Trade

(Photo: Reuters/Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving warms up before game one of the Finals for the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena, June 1, 2017.

After a terrible start to the offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers finally completed a deal that would give them short-term and long-term benefits. Of course, they had to send Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, but they received an impressive haul in return for the All-Star guard.

Isaiah Thomas will miss the early part of the season, but once he gets back on the floor, the offensive dynamo is going to be a headache for defenses. Meanwhile, Jae Crowder is the type of role player the Cavaliers need — someone who can guard the opposing team's best perimeter players, and Ante Žižić should be a serviceable big man in the pros.

The Cavaliers will also get the Miami Heat's 2020 second-round pick, but the Brooklyn Net's unprotected 2018 first-round pick is, without a doubt, the most attractive trade asset they got in return for Irving.

The pick is very valuable because it's a potential top-five pick next summer. However, it appears that the Cavaliers are exploring all their options, and Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon has reported that they have been shopping the pick.

"As owners of Brooklyn's No. 1 pick, which could be a top-five pick in next year's draft, Cleveland has fielded numerous calls already about a potential trade. It could be a part of a major trade package for the Cavs later this year, or, conceivably, the Cavs could make that pick next June," Vardon said.

Trading the pick can be risky for the Cavaliers. LeBron James has given no indication of his plans beyond this upcoming season, and by keeping the pick, the Cavaliers can rebuild right away if he decides to leave.

But right now, they will have to consider pulling the trigger on a deal if an All-Star-caliber player is available on the trade market. Who knows, maybe they can convince James to stay by adding another star to the roster.