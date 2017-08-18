Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Will LeBron James Leave the Cavs After the 2017-18 Season?

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) in action against Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) and forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs at TD Garden, May 19, 2017.

LeBron James' future with the Cleveland Cavaliers is currently as uncertain as it's ever been, but will he really leave the team for the second time after the 2017–18 season?

Shortly after the Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, rumors of James possibly leaving the franchise started to pick up steam. The situation with the franchise this offseason hasn't helped matters either and it has continued to fuel speculations.

Of course, James has never said anything about leaving, but veteran sportswriter Chris Sheridan has reported that his departure is imminent.

"This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair," Sheridan tweeted.

Sheridan's report may sound ridiculous since it's too early to tell if James is leaving next season, but he actually has a very good track record when it comes to matters concerning the three-time most valuable player's future. He was actually one of the first to say James was likely to return to Cleveland after four seasons with the Miami Heat.

However, other NBA insiders were quick to refute the report. Sam Amico said there was "no truth" to the report, and Chris Broussard responded by saying two sources who were close to James have insisted that the 13-time All-Star has yet to make his decision. Apparently, James would not decide until the end of the 2017–18 season.

"That source is totally off, especially about the relationship between LeBron and ownership," a source told HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy.

Joe Vardon also said three sources close to James told him the report is "100 percent false."

Well, James may or may not leave after next season, but the Cavaliers are clearly preparing for the worst. That's why they are already looking to acquire a young star in any deal for Kyrie Irving.