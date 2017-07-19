'Code Black' Season 3 Cast News, Air Date: Melanie Chandra Not Returning; Tyler Perez Set to Recur

Facebook/CodeBlackCBS 'Code Black' has been renewed for a third season.

"Code Black" may have already been renewed for a third season, but that does not guarantee that all of the cast members will be back. Case in point, Melanie Chandra will not be returning to reprise her role as Malaya Pineda.

The news comes exclusively from TVLine, which reports that Chandra will not be part of season 3. In her stead, Tyler Perez, who is known for his work on "Scream," has been tapped to play the recurring role of Diego. His character is described to be a "rich and privileged charmster" who is used to getting what he wants without working for it. His first year residency at Angels Memorial is also something he did not work hard for. Making things more interesting is Diego's documentary film, which he has been allowed to shoot at the hospital.

Another recurring character by the name of Rox has been cast. Moon Bloodgood from "Falling Skies" has been tapped to play the character, who is described to be a "brassy and competitive paramedic" who becomes Dr. Willis' (Rob Lowe) new ride-along partner in the field.

Fans can also expect to see Chaley Rose from "Nashville" in the season 3 premiere episode, where she will portray Pepper, a smart new resident who may not be cut out for life in the Angels Memorial ER.

Chandra took to her Instagram page to confirm the news that she will not be returning. She explained that "CBS had decided not to continue Malaya's storyline," but that she enjoyed the first two seasons of being a part of "Code Black."

"Sadness aside, I leave this experience with so much appreciation to the execs at CBS, CBS TV, and ABC TV Studios, and our show creator Michael Seitzman for giving me such an incredible opportunity in my first ever series regular role," she wrote.

"Code Black" season 3 will premiere in early 2018.