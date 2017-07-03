'Comrade Detective' Amazon Release Date, Cast News: Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt TV Comedy Launches August

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been quietly working on a TV comedy together and no one seemed to know about it until Amazon Studios announced its air date recently. "Comrade Detective" will be available for streaming on the platform beginning Friday, Aug. 4. The show was formerly called "Iron Fisting" during its development last year.

Facebook/channingtatum Channing Tatum has a new TV show with Joseph Gordon-Levitt called "Comrade Detective."

"Comrade Detective" is a cop show comedy set in Romania in the 1980s. The series will feature Romanian actors in the lead roles -- Florin Piersic Jr. ("Killing Time") and Corneliu Ulici ("The Devil Inside") -- but their voices will be dubbed in English by Tatum and Gordon-Levitt. Also joining the two Hollywood actors as voice dubbers are Jenny Slate, Chloë Sevigny, Nick Offerman, Jake Johnson, Mahershala Ali, Kim Basinger, Fred Armisen, Bobby Cannavale, Debra Winger, Jason Mantzoukas and Mark Duplass.

Brian Gatewood and Alex Tanaka hatched the whole concept of giving the series a backstory. The idea was that "Comrade Detective" is supposed to be a popular show in the European country back in the day and was only recently discovered for American viewers. In truth, however, the show was filmed and produced recently.

Gatewood and Alex also wrote the episodes of the cop show, where Piersic and Ulcii will play detectives Gregor Anghel and Iosef Baciu. They will investigate the murder of a colleague, Nikita Ionesco. The detectives will then learn that the case runs deep and has links to capitalism.

"In a world of global television, it was inevitable that the best comedy of the year would come from Romania. Well, that day has come," Amazon Studio executive Joe Lewis said in a press release. "'Comrade Detective' is unbelievably compelling, visually brilliant, and Gregor and Iosef are the heroes we need."

A24 produced the show with Amazon Studios. Subscribers to the Amazon Video streaming site should see all episodes out by Aug. 4.