Conor McGregor Net Worth 2017: Despite Loss, Irish Fighter Still One of the Richest Athletes in the World

Reuters/Steve Marcus UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor of Ireland arrives for a post-fight news conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. Aug. 26, 2017.

Before losing in his match against American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor was already one of the highest-paid athletes in the UFC scene. Bagging the featherweight and lightweight titles, the Irish fighter was able to establish himself as one of the few well-heeled athletes who could retire and bask in their riches anytime now.

According to reports, the result of his fight against Mayweather over the weekend had him take home significantly less than the American boxer but good enough to even plump up his total net worth as a mixed martial artist. Prior to their bout, it was reported that win or lose, McGregor would bring home a purse of at least $30 million.

Forbes previously ranked McGregor as the 24th richest athlete in the world with a net worth of $34 million. The publication claimed that the 29-year-old fighter had earned $27 million from his fights alone, plus $7 million from endorsements. Considering his earnings from his most recent matches, including what he received from his fight against Mayweather, there is no doubt that his net worth has already reached its all-time high. His encounter with the American boxer, despite being unsuccessful, brought him the biggest payday of his career, reportedly quadrupling his career earnings.

An excerpt of Forbes' profile on McGregor prior to his bout against Mayweather reads, "McGregor's biggest payday awaits in a potential boxing match with Floyd Mayweather that could attract three million or more PPV buys. McGregor is set to earn $75 million if the bout comes to fruition." Part of his current wealth resulted from the marketing pacts he recently signed with Anheuser-Busch and Beats by Dre.

McGregor's wealth is no secret to the public and his fans. Known for being flashy, he has always paraded his financial muscle by posting photos of his extravagant purchases on Instagram, including his personal fleet of cars and watches.