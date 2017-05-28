'Counter Strike: Global Offensive' News Update: Operation Hydra Event Brings in New Game Modes for Free

The upcoming Operation Hydra event will bring new game modes to "Counter Strike: Global Offensive" for free.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive/ValveA still from the official page of Operation Hydra.

Players who will register and join the Operation Hydra event on "Counter Strike: Global Offensive" will get a free game mode every week. This means that for the whole duration of the event, players will experience 18 unique game modes.

As explained by Valve: "Operation Hydra is set to run for 18 weeks and includes game modes and experiences that are free for all CS:GO players, as well as extra features available with an Operation Hydra All-Access Pass."

Operation Hydra was announced in May and is set to bring in three weekly events called Wingman, War Games, and Weapons Expert.

In Wingman, players will have to face others in a 2v2 match. It is a best-of-16 race set in a bombsite map.

Next, the Weapons Expert event does not only mean having the best artillery since it will also require players to strategize what weapon to buy and when to use it. The main rule of this mode is that each weapon can only be bought one time per match. Players need to form a team of five and face an opposing team in a best-of-30 series.

Meanwhile, the War Games event plays more differently because it is sub-divided into six more mini-game modes that includes Heavy Assault Suit, where players will be challenged in "casual bomb defusal rounds"; Headshots Only; Hunters-Gatherers that requires collecting the dog tags of every enemy killed while recovering those that belong to a teammate; Stab Stab Zap where players only have knives and tasers while grenades can be bought at the in-game store; The Flying Scoutsman where the only weapons available are an SSG08 and a knife with less gravity around; and Trigger Discipline where every missed shot causes health damage so the most accurate aim is needed.

Operation Hydra will also bring new game maps with varying objectives. In Agency and Insertion, the goal is to rescue a hostage. However, there are other maps where players will need to defuse a bomb. These are Austria, Lite, Shipped, Thrill, and Black Gold.