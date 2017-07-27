'Counting On' News: Jill Duggar Dillard Experiencing Post-Delivery Complications After Samuel's Birth?

Fans of "Counting On" have been focused on Jill Duggar-Dillard these days. After her delivery via C-section earlier this month, the Duggar family's fans were expecting to see photos of the mother and the newborn son on social media. Unlike Jessa Duggar-Seewald who shared a photo with her son Henry days after her delivery, Jill has not shared one together with Samuel Scott Dillard.

FACEBOOK/Counting On

A lot of speculation have surfaced because of the "Counting On" star's silence after her delivery. Not much has been shared by the Dillard family and photos of Jill and Samuel have been scarce. The Duggars are known to be fond of sharing their daily activities on their social media accounts.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, the followers of the Duggars believe that Jill may have a health problem that resulted from her delivery. She labored for 40 hours before she was scheduled to undergo a cesarean section. She also labored for 70 hours on her first delivery that eventually led the same procedure.

Cafe Mom reported that fans miss the happy Jill who loves to share photos of her family especially her son Israel David. Two weeks after Samuel's birth, the mother-of-two shared account a photo of her son on her Instagram but nothing was shared about how her condition after giving birth. Photos showing Jill's husband Derick holding their son were also released after Jill gave birth.

There are rumors that a hysterectomy was performed on Jill but it is only pure speculation. It seems that just one photo of the 26-year-old reality star will appease her fans' worry.

The Dillards welcomed Samuel on July 8, making 2-year-old Israel a big brother. The baby was 22-inches long and weighed 9 pounds and 10 ounces at birth. The baby was conceived shortly after Israel turned a year old.