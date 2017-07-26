'Creed 2' News, Release Date: Sylvester Stallone Hints Ivan Drago's Return

Reuters/Susana Vera Sylvester Stallone says no to a "Rambo" reboot but is working on the "Creed" sequel.

If Sylvester Stallone's recent Instagram post is anything to go by, it looks like Ivan Drago will be back for "Creed 2." Portrayed by Dolph Lundgren in "Rocky IV," the vicious character was the one who killed Adonis' (Michael B. Jordan) father.

Although Stallone has yet to officially confirm Drago's return in the next installment of the movie, a new image he recently uploaded on Instagram seems to suggest so. The photo showed some notes for the movie which he wrote himself, being the screenwriter of "Creed 2," and these allegedly served as his basis in writing the full script for the upcoming film.

Since Stallone's notes include the name "Drago," fans were quick to speculate the return of the character. This should not come as a surprise to fans, who have long assumed that Drago and his son might be involved in the next movie as they engage in a brutal battle with Adonis Creed. In the movie, Adonis is the son of Apollo, whom Drago previously killed.

In "Rocky IV," Drago beat Apollo to death on national television and Adonis had to live with this painful memory as he grew up. Considering how the brutal death of his father affected him, fans speculate that "Creed 2" will see a major confrontation between Adonis and his father's killer.

There are also speculations that Rocky, played by Stallone, will appear in the sequel to face Drago yet again. In "Rocky V," the titular character faced and defeated the vicious fighter in an epic match to avenge the death of Apollo. However, there remains bad blood between them.

According to reports, Stallone has just finished the script for "Creed 2" so filming may start early next year. The first "Creed" movie was released in theaters in 2015, earning more than $173 million at the global box office.

"Creed 2" does not have a release date yet.