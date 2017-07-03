'Creed 2' Release Date, Plot Rumors: Sylvester Stallone Hints Sequel's Connection With 'Rocky IV'

(Photo: Youtube/Warner Bros. Pictures) A screenshot from the official trailer of the movie "Creed."

The "Rocky" film franchise will be making a comeback in the upcoming movie "Creed 2." "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone recently teased a possible connection between a previous "Rocky" film and the planned "Creed" sequel.

Last week, Stallone has been posting photos from the set of "Rocky IV" on his Instagram account, with hints that the film's antagonist, Russian boxer Ivan Drago, who was portrayed by Dolph Lundgren, might be an important part of the plot in the next "Creed" movie.

In one of his posts, which he shared on the social media platform on Sunday, July 2, Stallone uploaded a photoshopped image of Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) – the son of the late Apollo Creed and the main character of "Creed" – and Lundgren as Drago facing each other inside the ring while Stallone watches from the sidelines.

"Here's a chance to stretch your imagination," Stallone captioned the photo. "HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! ... Sins of the Father.... #creed2."

Here's a chance to stretch your imagination ... HISTORY WILL ALWAYS REPEAT ITSELF IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER, JUST GOT TO BE READY! ... Sins of the Father.... #creed2 # agentnickyc #rockybalboa A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

For fans of the "Rocky" film franchise, they may recall that in "Rocky IV," Drago ended up killing Apollo Creed during their match inside the ring, which consequently left his son without a father when he was growing up.

In another Instagram post that featured a photo of Apollo and Drago, Stallone wrote, "Directing APOLLO AND DRAGO, The two best "cinema "boxers that ever lived!... Maybe it's time to try to again?"

"Creed," the seventh installment to the "Rocky" boxing film franchise, was a critical and commercial success, earning more than $170 million at the box office. For his role in the movie, Stallone earned a Golden Globe award and also received a nomination as best supporting actor at the Academy Awards.

As of now, a new director for the upcoming sequel has yet to be confirmed. Moreover, "Creed 2" still has no official release date but it is expected to arrive in theaters in 2018.