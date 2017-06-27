'Crime Scene' Season 3 Episode 10 Will See Politician Pyo Chang Won as Guest Player

It looks like the South Korean program "Crime Scene" will be adding a new and formidable name to its roster when it airs its 10th episode this coming June 30.

Episode 10 will air this coming Friday, June 30, 2017.

Politician Pyo Chang Won is definitely not someone to be trifled with, especially when it comes to criminal profiling. Pyo is considered as an expert in the field of police studies and will be joining the JTBC program as a guest on episode 10 of the show's third season. Other casts for season 3 also include comedian Yang Se Hyung, broadcaster Park Ji Yoon, actor Kim Ji Hoon, director Jang Jin, and K-pop idol and A Pink member Eunji.

The guest star for episode 9 was Hong Jin Ho, a TV personality and former professional StarCraft player. Hong did very well during the episode to the point that he even got the most points out of all the players.

Given his background and his standing, much is expected from Pyo as he joins the cast this coming Friday. Pyo is a known graduate of the Korea National Police University and the prestigious University of Exeter in the U.K.

"Crime Scene" first started airing on JTBC back in 2014.The program doesn't really investigate actual crimes but, instead, replicates crime scenes. The cast, known as players, are "introduced" to the crime and are each given a particular role that they must portray. The main task is to identify the murderer, and once the crime scene is discovered or "introduced" to the players, they will be given a case briefing which contains a list of likely suspects.

The players must choose which suspects they wish to play, and during the course of the episode, they will be given more details about the characters they are portraying, including personality and relationships, among others.

The episode is then divided into several segments, which will all lead to a "Final Criminal Vote," where all the players will vote for who they think is the murderer. If they convict the correct murderer, the players will receive gold coins, and if they are mistaken, the convicted will receive all the gold coins.