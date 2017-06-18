'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Cast News, Air Date: Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook Secure Raises to Return

Fans will be happy to know that two female fan-favorites will be staying on for season 13 of "Criminal Minds" as Kirsten Vangsness and A.J. Cook have signed new contracts.

Facebook/CriminalMinds'Criminal Minds' season 13 premieres in September.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, Vangsness and Cook have landed significant raises in order to return for the upcoming season. The publication revealed that both actresses were earning less than their male co-star Matthew Gray Gubler, and the negotiation apparently resulted in equal pay with the actor.

Vangsness and Cook previously campaigned for higher salaries in 2013, though they failed to attain parity then. This time around, though, the actresses were reportedly prepared to leave the show should their conditions not be met. Both stars have been with "Criminal Minds" since its first season.

However, fans will have to say goodbye to Damon Gupton after just one season. Gupton was brought in to play Special Agent Stephen Walker after Thomas Gibson was fired. Gibson played Senior Supervisory Special Agent Aaron Hotchner from season 1 to 12, but was let go from the show following an incident involving a producer. According to Variety, Gupton's departure was a result of "creative changes in the show." Season 12 closed with many characters' fates hanging in the balance.

Fans can still look forward to seeing plenty of familiar faces returning in the new season, though. Apart from Vangsness and Cook, Gubler and Joe Mantegna are also reprising their roles as Dr. Spencer Reid and Senior Supervisory Special Agent David Rossi, respectively.

Paget Brewster, who was a series regular from season 2 to 7 and made a few guest appearances thereafter, will likewise be returning. She recently reprised her role in season 12 as a series regular.

Aisha Tyler, who was upped to series regular status in the previous season, will also be reprising her role. Finally, newcomer Adam Rodriguez will be coming back.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere in Sept. 27.