'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Garcia to Settle Misunderstanding With Alvez

The time may have come to bury the hatchet between Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) and Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

CarterMatt reported that the new installment may feature Garcia and Alvez talking about their tense situation. When the male agent joined BAU as Morgan's (Shemar Moore) replacement, Garcia was obvious in showing her dislike. Her biased nature prevented him from reaching out to her and forming a stronger bond just like with the rest of the squad members. Garcia's cold treatment of Alvez was also noted by their friends. For some reason, she kept pushing him away, even after Morgan showed up and told her to give Alvez a chance.

The new addition to the team may force Garcia to consider her attitude towards Alvez. Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) from the "Beyond Borders" squad is joining BAU in season 13. He will first appear on the premiere episode where Garcia will ask for his help in responding to the terrible accident her colleagues were involved in. In last season's finale, several members of the BAU were inside a car when it was hit by a speeding truck. Spoilers revealed that almost all of them will be accounted for except for one. Speculations are rife that the missing agent was abducted by Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman).

With Garcia looking like she has no problems with Simmons joining the team, this may help her realize how unfair she was being to Alvez. It was not his fault that he was chosen to take Morgan's place after all.

Meanwhile, viewers may or may not see Diana (Jane Lynch) in season 13. Lynch recently revealed in an interview that she still has no idea if she would reprise her character in the CBS show. If given the opportunity, she said that she would like to play Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) mother again.

"I don't know if you're going to see Diana Reid again. I hope you do. I would love to come back," Lynch explained to TV Guide during the Television Critics Association press tour. "She's in a very interesting place right now. She's suffering from Alzheimer's but she has moments of perfect clarity. She and Matthew Gubler's character [Spencer Reid] have a very interesting, very complicated but very loving relationship. It'd be great to dive in to that again."

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.