'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Reid Is Ready to Return to Work

Reid is back in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is ready to return to the Behavioral Analysis Unit in the upcoming season of "Criminal Minds."

A set photo posted by actress Kirsten Vangsness, who plays Garcia, is making many fans of the series happy. In the image, Gubler is goofing around with his co-stars, hinting that his character may be back in the BAU after a brief hiatus following his arrest.

In the show's last installment, Reid experienced misery when he was accused of killing a nurse. Later on, his mother Diana (Jane Lynch) was abducted and it took every strength in his body not to succumb to darkness and commit murder right there and then.

Many fans have been vocal of their concern regarding Gubler's character. Since Diana's Alzheimer's is getting worse, she needs to be watched full-time. Her traumatic experience with a caretaker may make Reid leery of hiring someone again. This means he will have to take care of his mother by himself. Resigning from the BAU is an option for him, but showrunner Erica Messer previously said she wanted Reid to stay in the team with the others.

"We have ideas for what the first episode would be. That question will be answered then. I don't want to say anymore in case that's not what we go with, but we're going to play that. There's a little bit of 'you shouldn't have done that,' but we want him back on the team. We'd like to get him back on cases as quickly as we can," Messer teased.

Meanwhile, season 13 will see the return of Special Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) from "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders." He once helped the squad arrange the prison release of Reid while he was in Mexico. Simmons will officially be part of the team as one of its field agents.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 27.