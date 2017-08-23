'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Scratch to Kidnap BAU Member?

Facebook/CriminalMinds A BAU member will go missing in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

A Behavioral Analysis Unit member will be at the mercy of a dangerous criminal in the new season of "Criminal Minds."

Executive producer Erica Messer recently talked to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming premiere episode. According to her, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) will be the one responding to the desperate call about her colleagues' accident. In last season's finale, the futures of Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Rossi (Joe Mantegna), JJ (A.J. Cook), Lewis (Aisha Tyler), Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) and Walker (Damon Gupton) were left hanging. They were inside the car when a speeding truck was about to hit them. It has already been teased that not all of them would survive.

Messer shared that Garcia will be asking Agent Matthew Simmons (Daniel Henney) for help. Simmons was part of the "Beyond Borders" team and is set to join the BAU later on in the series. It looks like his first assignment for the squad is to track down one missing member. Spoilers reveal that when Garcia and Simmons arrive at the scene, they will realize that a BAU agent is gone. Speculations are rife that he or she has been kidnapped by the serial killer, Mr. Scratch (Bodhi Elfman). After all, the BAU was working on his case prior to the accident.

"Garcia [Kirsten Vangsness] has just learned that her team is in trouble. And the first person she calls is Agent Simmons.," Messer explained to EW. "He drives them to the site of the last known signal from the team. They discover this horrific car accident. Once they see who is injured, they discover that someone is missing."

It is possible that the person who has been abducted is Walker. Previously, it was announced that Gupton would not be returning in the series. The showrunners may be planning his character's death in the hands of Scratch as a warning to the other BAU members of what he will do to them if they do not stop searching for him.

Meanwhile, Henney is expected to take Gupton's place in the show. Simmons is not really a stranger to the squad. In the previous season, he helped them secure Reid's (Matthew Gray Gubler) release from prison following a murder charge.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will premiere on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.