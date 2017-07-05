'Criminal Minds' Season 13 Spoilers: Squad Welcomes New Blood

Facebook/CriminalMinds A new face will be added in the team in the next season of "Criminal Minds."

Special Agent Matt Simmons (Daniel Henney) from "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" is set to join the "Criminal Minds" squad in its upcoming season.

According to recent news, Henney is now a series regular in the CBS series following the cancellation of the show's spinoff. He will be replacing Damon Gupton, who was previously reported to have left the procedural. Based on the rumor mills, Gupton had an altercation with a writer that resulted to his dismissal. As a result, his character, supervisory Special Agent Stephen Walker, will no longer be seen in the new installment.

In the previous crossover between the two shows, Henney helped the team secure the release of Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) from a Mexican prison. Reid was imprisoned for the murder of a nurse. He was in Mexico to see her and to buy drugs for his ailing mother. The "Beyond Borders" squad came to the Behavioral Analysis Unit's aid because the latter's hands were tied by virtue of the law. Reid's reunion with one of his saviors is expected to be one of the highlights in season 13.

Fans of the series can finally breathe easier after Kirsten Vangsness (who plays Garcia) and A.J. Cook (who plays JJ) finally signed their contracts for the new installment. It was previously revealed that the two were angling for pay parity with the other veteran members of the cast. After a long talk with CBS and the showrunners, the issue was resolved. BAU will not be losing Garcia and JJ soon. The same thing cannot be said for the other members, though.

As shown in the cliffhanger finale, some of the members of the BAU have been involved in a terrible accident. A huge truck was shown barreling towards the squad's vehicle. An impact like that suggests that one of the people inside the car will surely die. It has been teased that this speculation will directly be resolved in the upcoming premiere.

"Criminal Minds" season 13 will return on Sept. 27.